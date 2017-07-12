(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

A car crash has closed the El Camino on-ramp on Interstate 80.

Cal Trans tweeted out the closure at 4:30 on Wednesday. There is no estimated time as to when the on-ramp will reopen.

SAC SB Bus 80 at WB EL CAMINO ON-Ramp closed due to collision. No ETO. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 12, 2017

No details about injuries have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.

