A car crash has closed the El Camino on-ramp on Interstate 80.
Cal Trans tweeted out the closure at 4:30 on Wednesday. There is no estimated time as to when the on-ramp will reopen.
SAC SB Bus 80 at WB EL CAMINO ON-Ramp closed due to collision. No ETO.— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) July 12, 2017
No details about injuries have been released.
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs