Cal Trans: Car crash closes El Camino on-ramp on Interstate 80

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:53 PM. PDT July 12, 2017

A car crash has closed the El Camino on-ramp on Interstate 80.

Cal Trans tweeted out the closure at 4:30 on Wednesday. There is no estimated time as to when the on-ramp will reopen. 

No details about injuries have been released. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.

