Car explosion injures Sacramento firefighters

Sacramento firefighters were able to extinguish a car fire despite that car exploding right in front them moments before. (Photo: ABC10)

Sacramento firefighters were able to extinguish a car fire despite that car exploding right in front them moments before.

The explosion happened Friday along Ehrhardt Avenue in Sacramento after the firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the unoccupied car.

Captain Greggory Quick and firefighter Mark Robertson were extinguishing the fire when the explosion happened. Despite injuries to both firefighters’ hands and faces, Quick and Robertson were able to extinguish the fire.

The pair were then transported to UC Davis Med Center for treatment of their injuries. None of the injuries are life threatening, crews said.

The Sacramento Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the car fire and is working to meet all of the needs of Captain Quick and FF Robertson in order to ensure a speedy and complete recovery.

© 2017 KXTV-TV