Car flips after driving off Interstate 80 ramp

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 3:56 PM. PST January 17, 2017

It could have been worse for a morning commuter who took a wrong turn on a busy Interstate 80 interchange and drove right off the connector ramp.

The accident happened just after noon along the eastbound interchange between I-80 and Highway 50, fire officials said.

Luckily, no one was injured, firefighters said.

