Car flips after driving off Interstate 80 ramp

It could have been worse for a morning commuter who took a wrong turn on a busy Interstate 80 interchange and drove right off the connector ramp.

The accident happened just after noon along the eastbound interchange between I-80 and Highway 50, fire officials said.

Luckily, no one was injured, firefighters said.

Vehicle off of connector ramp, EB50 to EB Bus. 80. No injuries, @CHPCentralDiv onscene. pic.twitter.com/FEqvwP0eEa — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 17, 2017

