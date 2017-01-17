Car flips after driving off Interstate 80 ramp

It could have been worse for a morning commuter who took a wrong turn on a busy Interstate 80 interchange and drove right off the connector ramp.
The accident happened just after noon along the eastbound interchange between I-80 and Highway 50, fire officials said.
Luckily, no one was injured, firefighters said.
Vehicle off of connector ramp, EB50 to EB Bus. 80. No injuries, @CHPCentralDiv onscene. pic.twitter.com/FEqvwP0eEa— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 17, 2017
