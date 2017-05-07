Car rolls over driver after he's ejected from window

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

A man was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving struck another car, spinning the car out of control, throwing him from the window before the still-rolling car landed on top of him.

The situation unfolded just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday in South Sacramento along Sampson Boulevard, just south of Iowa Avenue, California Highway Patrol reported.

The man’s 2007 Chevy Trailblazer hit the car on the east shoulder of Sampson, sending the car into an out-of-control spin, which caused the driver to eject from a passenger-side window. The car landed in a grassy area and open lot, continuing to roll before finally coming to a stop on top of the man, CHP said.

Eyewitnesses told investigators they were able to roll the SUV off of the 31-year-old man.

It is unknown if the man was wearing a seatbelt or if drugs or alcohol played a factor.

