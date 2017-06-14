Carpet cleaning van catches fire behind LowBrau in Midtown

A carpet cleaning van caught fire Wednesday morning behind Midtown's LowBrau prompting the Sacramento Fire Department to respond. (Photo: ABC10)

A carpet cleaning van caught fire Wednesday morning behind Midtown's LowBrau, prompting the Sacramento Fire Department to respond.

Vehicle fire extinguished next to MARRS building @ 20th and K St. Slight damage to exterior, no extension to inside of building, no injuries pic.twitter.com/5qLEs2Okz0 — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 14, 2017

There were no injuries or serious damage to the building, according to Sacramento Fire officials.

Crews were able to contain the fire and put it out quickly. The hazmat team was called to help keep hazardous materials out of the storm drains.

Vehicle fire @ 20th& K was carpet cleaning van, crews now working to keep hazardous materials out of storm drain. HazMat team arriving now. pic.twitter.com/rSD1KkTdDK — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 14, 2017

ABC10 was also at the scene.

#BreakingNews: van on fire behind Low Brow on 20th and K. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/6b7skkOnce — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) June 14, 2017

Sac Fire responding to vehicle fire in Lavender Heights. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/5AJjFSBsty — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) June 14, 2017

