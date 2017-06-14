KXTV
Carpet cleaning van catches fire behind LowBrau in Midtown

A carpet cleaning van caught fire Wednesday morning behind Midtown's LowBrau prompting the Sacramento Fire Department to respond (June 14, 2017)

June 14, 2017

A carpet cleaning van caught fire Wednesday morning behind Midtown's LowBrau, prompting the Sacramento Fire Department to respond.

There were no injuries or serious damage to the building, according to Sacramento Fire officials. 

Crews were able to contain the fire and put it out quickly. The hazmat team was called to help keep hazardous materials out of the storm drains.

