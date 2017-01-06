Cat hero or part of the problem?

(Right)David Johnson scaling the side of the Sacramento Bike Path to feed and trap feral cats. (Left) Picture taken by Johnson of feral cat that was caught in past flooding.

The rising water in the Sacramento River is threatening to drown a colony of cats near the Tower Bridge. The colony has been flooded before, but one man is going to great lengths to save them.

"The cats have no place to go," said David Johnson.

Johnson has been feeding a colony of feral cats below the Sacramento bike path for several years. When he can, he spays and neuters them. The army veteran feels it’s his job to protect them. In order to get to the cats, Johnson scales down a ledge using a rope ladder.

Johnson made a make-shift raft so the cats can jump on it as the water rises. The last time water flooded the cats home, Johnson called the fire department to rescue his cats.

Now, he's trying to catch them before the water rises again.

"I get a lot of responses from people saying I do a good job," Johnson said.

Not everyone agrees that feeding the cats in a flood prone area is a good idea, especially when they have to be rescued.

"It’s not a good use of resources, animal shelter resources and fire department resources," said Gina Knepp Manager at Front Street Animal Shelter. Knepp says the shelter has asked Johnson to relocate the cats and stop feeding them in that area.

"His heart may be in the right spot but it’s dangerous for him and the cats," Knepp said.

Knepp supports the fact that Johnson wants to care for the feral cats. In fact, she knows of more people in Sacramento just like David who catch strays and get them spayed and neutered.

She showed ABC10 an area where someone has spayed and neutered a cat colony and relocated it to an area where they can be fed safely, without attracting wild animals.

Johnson says he has one more cat to catch, then the colony below the bike path will be removed.

The cat lover's heart may be in the right spot, but through the eyes of the Front Street Animal Shelter, feeding cats by the bike path is not only putting Johnson in danger, but the cats too.

