Cat rescued from flood joins pets displaced by storm

Harvey, a cat rescued Tuesday from flood waters in Discovery Park, appears wary, but warm and dry Wednesday at the Front Street Animal Shelter. The firefighter who rescued Harvey expressed interest in adopting him.

Harvey, the cat rescued from a precarious perch above flood waters Tuesday, is just one of a number of animals seeking shelter from the storms.

Both Sacramento city and county animal officials report an uptick in the number of animals they’ve taken in over the past week, likely due to pets escaping through storm-damaged enclosures and becoming frightened and confused. Both are temporarily waiving fees for owners to reclaim their lost pets.

The city shelter is refilling rapidly after managing to place about 1,100 pets over the holidays; shelter manager Gina Knepp reported 180 dogs and cats over the past five days.

The county reported about 50 animals as of Wednesday morning – mostly dogs and cats, but including a lamb as well. The lamb was brought in by a Caltrans worker who found it near Sunrise Boulevard near Florin Road.

Knepp stressed the importance of making sure pets can be identified, either through ID tags or microchips – a service the Front Street Shelter offers for $5. The county also does chipping for $18, said Janna Hyanes, spokeswoman for Sacramento County Animal Care and Regulation.

Knepp said microchip identification is a great tool.

“We had six come in yesterday that went right home,” she said.

Sadly, Harvey was not microchipped, and it isn’t known whether he was dumped at Discovery Park or made his way there on his own. The fluffy ginger tabby hadn’t been there long before the torrential rains began and the river started to rise, a woman who monitors the feral cat colony there told shelter workers. Harvey appeared well fed and in good health, and none the worse for the inadvertent dip he took during his rescue from high in a tree by Sacramento firefighters.

"He's a lot better today than yesterday," Knepp said. "He's dried up and fluffed up."

Harvey (he was named for fire department spokesman Chris Harvey) appears to be in good health, and although he’s a bit fractious, could be suitable for adoption, Knepp said. While Harvey appears stressed and has been somewhat reserved with shelter workers, he does not seem completely feral.

The firefighter who climbed a tree to bring him down expressed an interest in adopting Harvey, perhaps as a barn cat.

In the meantime, Harvey is relaxing at the shelter, where he will be neutered pending a full physical exam to determine that he is in good condition to undergo the procedure.

