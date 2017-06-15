Child sexually assaulted in South Sacramento; suspect at large

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Investigators are searching for a suspect after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside her South Sacramento home, which, too, was burglarized Wednesday.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the home a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday, regarding the burglary and sexual assault, which happened near the area of 40th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The suspect entered the victim’s home through a window, and began taking property from inside, according to deputies.

Investigators believe the suspect then located the child inside a bedroom. The victim said she tried to fight off the suspect before he escaped on foot, jumping a fence in the process.

While investigators have continued to search the area with a K9 unit, the suspect has not yet been found.

The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic man, approximately 20 years old, standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a thin build, shoulder length black hair and a goatee.

Sheriff’s Child Abuse detectives are asking anyone with information related to the incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.

