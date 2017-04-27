Child vaccination rates up in Sacramento, statewide

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images (Photo: Sean Gallup, 2015 Getty Images)

Almost all of California's kindergartners have their required vaccines. It's not by accident.

California Senate Bill 277, which took effect Jan. 1, 2016, makes it harder for parents to keep their children from getting shots. The law removes an exemption that allowed parents to sidestep a required vaccine because of "personal beliefs."

Robert Oakes, a spokesman with the state Department of Education, said schools went out of their way to make sure students and families had their required shots.

"Rates continue to go up," Oakes said.

Students have to get their shots, which include hepatitis B and polio, before they enter kindergarten. Schools also have the option to put students on conditional status.

According to the state Department of Public Health, in the current 2016-17 school year, 95.6 percent of students statewide have their required vaccines. That number was 92.8 percent in the 2015-16 school year.

Vaccination rates have also increased in Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Yolo counties.

