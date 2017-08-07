CHP: Social media possible factor in fatal I-5 crash

One man died after the car he was driving and another vehicle collided, sending him and two others over an Interstate 5 center divide in Sacramento County. (Photo: ABC10)

California Highway Patrol investigators have reason to believe social media may have played a possible factor in a fatal car crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento Sunday.

CHP officials released the suspect car’s owner’s name in the hope of learning more about the crash since there were no eye witnesses, said Michael Bradley, a CHP spokesman.

Bradley could not speak to whether investigators had spoken with the registered owner of the suspect car, identified as Tenley Johnson, a woman with ties to San Leandro and the Vallejo area.

He did, however, say investigators have collected physical evidence that would lead them to the person they are seeking.

Investigators are aware of the social media activities surrounding the accident and parties, including Snapchat and Facebook, Bradley said.

All victims of the accident were taken to Kaiser South.

While Bradley did not know the current status of the surviving victims, he did say that their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday near Hood Franklin Road, and sent three victims rolling off the northbound side of the freeway into southbound lanes.

The driver, later identified as Marcelino Castellano, 68, of Lodi, was killed in the crash. His two passengers received non life-threatening injuries.

