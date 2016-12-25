Christmas Eve celebration draws a huge crowd

As the Christmas hymns filled the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Downtown Sacramento, parishioners gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The children from the church reenacted the nativity. It was a large group of shepherds and angels, all ages, trying to stay awake during the hour and a half mass. We asked the youngest churchgoer we could find about the meaning of the holiday, her name was Sophia.

"It's about Jesus, the Holy Spirit, Santa and family," Sophia answered.

It was a beautiful response for such a beautiful mass. Some of the parishioners we met were regulars like Dennis Keaton.

"Our family is really into our congregation, so we follow through every week," Keaton said.

Others weren't so serious about being faithful in attendance like Ben, he said he only comes to church on Christmas, he said it is a family thing.

"It makes it worth sitting through the whole mass," Ben said.

Father O'Brien is the pastor of the Cathedral and said the church welcomes everyone no matter how often they come.

"I wish they would come more!" Father O'Brien said.

He also said this time of year is about the love for others not church attendance.

