City of Sacramento and Airbnb working on collecting taxes

The city of Sacramento and Airbnb are still hashing out details on how to collect taxes, despite an existing ordinance.

While the Sacramento City Council approved an ordinance last year to collect taxes from Airbnb and other short-term rentals, recent discussions have focused on who exactly is responsible for paying the taxes.

"The neighborhoods want hosts to be held accountable to some extent," said Randi Knott, Director of Governmental Affairs with the city.

Airbnb said the obligation to pay taxes is on the individual host, but that they will step in voluntarily to help collect taxes.

Knott said between $200,000 and $400,000 in taxes have gone uncollected, but the wheels are in motion.

"We want to have a good relationship with them, so we’re going to give it some time," she said, noting the increased interest in the Sacramento area with the Golden 1 Center and March Madness.

It remains to be seen whether the tax collection would be retroactive, but it would potentially work as a line item for consumers when they book a property through Airbnb.

“Airbnb appreciates our ongoing dialogue with the city and is optimistic that Sacramento will soon join the over 200 jurisdictions around the globe that have worked collaboratively with Airbnb to ensure our hosts pay their fair share in taxes," a company spokeswoman said.

