Community mourns lives of children lost in triple homicide

People gathered in West Sacramento Saturday to mourn the lives of three children, who were killed last month - allegedly at the hands of their own father.

That man, Robert Hodges, faces three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, for an alleged attack on his wife. He could face the death penalty, if Yolo County prosecutors seek it. He's due back in court for a hearing later this month.

The kids' mother spoke at Saturday's memorial, held at River Cities Funeral Chapel.

Since she is an alleged victim of domestic abuse, ABC10 is not naming her.

"I will never stop missing them," she said, through tears.

Her children were Kelvin, who was 11 at the time of his death; Julie, 9 and baby Lucas, who was almost 8 months old.

Their mother reflected on each of them.

"Kelvin and his huge, beautiful smile...and cheerful nature," she said.

"Julie and her laughter. Her sweet, social personality," their mother said. "The way she walked through her school and know everybody by name."

"And little Lucas, my happy baby, whose giggles I can still hear and whose hand I can still feel on my face," she said. "Their spirits live in me, in all of us, and I know God has a plan for us all."

Other community members spoke at the memorial service, including Quirina Orozco, who is a West Sacramento city councilmember and deputy district attorney with the Sacramento District Attorney's Office.

"On September 13, 2017, three beautiful - vibrant lights - were dimmed in our community. On that day, a magnificent glory departed our city, and we have not been the same since," Orozco said.

Jackie Thu-Huong Wong, a trustee with the Washington Unified School District, said, "Kelvin, Julie and baby Lucas will forever have a special place in our community and our hearts."

Speakers assured the children's mother that she has support and love.

"Though the burden is experienced most with you, you share it not alone and are not meant to bear it alone from this day forward," Southport Church lead pastor Micah Moreno told her.

"I just want you to know that we will not forget," Orozco said. "This is our community. We are your family."

A GoFundMe site for the kids' mother has already raised more than $36,000.

