County places weekend ban on alcohol along American River

A ban on alcohol along the American River will be in effect throughout Sacramento County this upcoming weekend, as officials prepare for a non-permitted floating social event. (Photo: Sacramento County)

A ban on alcohol along the American River will be in effect throughout Sacramento County this upcoming weekend, as officials prepare for a non-permitted floating social event.

County officials made the announcement in response to word getting out of another Rafting Gone Wild event scheduled to happen Saturday and Sunday.

For safety, the Regional Parks Director issued the restriction from Hazel to Watt avenues in preparation for the event borne from social media networking.

The event being advertised for Saturday and Sunday has a strong focus on alcohol consumption, which contributes greatly to public safety concerns, officials wrote in the announcement.

Due to the potential risks to the community, including park visitors, rescue personnel and law enforcement, the Director of Regional Parks has issued an alcohol restriction for this Saturday and Sunday.

Violations of the alcohol restriction will be strictly enforced.

© 2017 KXTV-TV