Fire crews pulled a body from the Sacramento River Saturday.

The identity of the person has not been released, as the age, race, and sex of the person is unknown at this time.

According to fire officials, the body appeared to have been in the river for some time.

Coroners will handle the identification process.

Police have not said if they suspect foul play.

