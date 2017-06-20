Crews respond to grass fire near Sacramento International Airport

Fire crews are responding to a grass fire that started near the Sacramento International Airport.
The fire is on West Elverta and Power Line Road.
Vegetation fire, W Elverta Rd and Power Line Rd in North Sacramento. Crews arriving onscene now and beginning fire attack. pic.twitter.com/zIR54ZbcLS— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 20, 2017
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs