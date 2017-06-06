Crews respond to report of body in Sacramento River near Tower Bridge

Emergency response crews responded to a report of a body spotted in the Sacramento River near the Tower Bridge on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department
The body was spotted at around 5 p.m.
Reports of a body in the water near the Tower Bridge. Boat and rescue crews responding now pic.twitter.com/uV4rx8vytb— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 7, 2017
This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in .
