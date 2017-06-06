KXTV
Crews respond to report of body in Sacramento River near Tower Bridge

ABC10, Staff , KXTV 5:12 PM. PDT June 06, 2017

Emergency response crews responded to a report of a body spotted in the Sacramento River near the Tower Bridge on Tuesday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department

The body was spotted at around 5 p.m. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for more details as they come in . 

