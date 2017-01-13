DA clears police officers in shooting of armed mentally ill man

Dazion Flenaugh in the back of a police vehicle before escaping from the police. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

The District Attorney's office in Sacramento County ruled that three Sacramento police officers who shot mentally ill homeless man in South Sacramento acted in a lawful manner.

The decision came on Friday after months of investigation since the shooting on April 8, 2016.

The DA's report noted that Dazion Flenaugh ran from officers committing multiple crimes, including stealing a pick-ax from one of the houses he was hopping fences over and then used it to smash the front door window of another resident's house.

He also went into an occupied home after threatening the woman with the pick-ax and knife he was wielding. She escaped to a neighbor's house where Flenaugh then confronted and threatened the neighbor before leaving that scene.

The officers eventually caught up with him and by this time he was holding two large kitchen knives. After telling Flenaugh to drop the weapons he then proceeded to rush one of the officers. Three officers then fired 17 shots where seven of those resulted in gun wounds that ultimately killed him.

Lab results confirmed that Flenaugh had the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.

By law, police officers are allowed to use deadly force if they believe that they're reasonably facing imminent danger and based on the review of the evidence according to the DA's office Flenaugh posed an imminent threat.

The DA only review's if the officer's involved committed any criminal violation of the law, not civil liability or police tactics.

