David Byrne, Dave Matthews Band, others announce shows throughout Northern California

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 11: David Byrne performs onstage during the WITNESS 25th Anniversary Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 11, 2017 in New York City.

It was a busy Tuesday morning for concert announcements throughout Northern California.

David Byrne, former lead singer of Talking Heads, announced a worldwide tour with a stop at the Sacramento Community Center Theater on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

David Byrne's worldwide tour is coming to a world near you.

Find out where to see it here > https://t.co/9IhHoPCNCn #AmericanUtopia pic.twitter.com/hg6GjpULqk — DavidByrne.com (@DBtodomundo) January 16, 2018

Byrne is hitting the road in support of his latest album, American Utopia, his first solo album in 14 years. Ticket prices and sale dates have not yet been released.

Off to the north, the Dave Matthews Band announced a stop in South Lake Tahoe for their summer tour.

Dave and the band will hit the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys on Friday, Sept. 9, in support of their new album, their first since 2012's Away From the World.

Tickets are available now for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. Tickets purchased before May 17th will come with a voucher for a CD or digital download of Matthews' album once it is released. Citicard members will also have access to a pre-sale from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, until 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1. Tickets for the general public go on-sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 2.

New album! New tour! DMB returns to the road with a new studio album set for release this summer. Visit https://t.co/GKhloMYpWE for tour dates, tickets and all information. #DMB2018 pic.twitter.com/vyLu1AePh4 — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 16, 2018

And last but not least, Jack White announced a tour in support of his new solo album Boarding House Reach, which arrives March 23. White will hit the Bay Area on Wednesday, Aug. 15, and perform at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

