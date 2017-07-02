Del Paso Heights 'drive-by' shooting possibly gang related

Photo: file

At least one person was shot Saturday morning in Del Paso Heights and police are treating the incident as a drive-by.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday along Rene Avenue.

The victim was sitting in a car when a SUV drove by and fired multiple shots at them, police said.

At least one person was shot in the arm. No other injuries were reported.

Police said the shooting was possibly gang-related and investigators believed the victims may have been targeted.

No arrests have been made.

