Details reveal 'significant scene' night of triple homicide in West Sacramento

West Sacramento Police Sgt. Roger Kinney says 33-year-old Robert Hodges was taken into custody after midnight Thursday. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig told reporters in a Monday press briefing the formal charges brought upon the father accused of killing his three children makes him eligible for the death penalty.

Reisig alleged that Robert Hodges used a belt as a weapon in the killing of his three children, 11-year-old Kelvin, 9-year-old Julie and Lucas, who was born in January.

West Sacramento Police Chief Thomas McDonald noted first responders found a "significant scene" when they arrived.

"This particular crime would shock the conscious anywhere in the world, quite frankly," McDonald said.

The district attorney went on to add that investigators believe Hodges made attempts to also kill his wife the night of the triple homicide.

ABC10 will continue to honor West Sacramento Police Department's wishes to not identify the mother as she is the victim of domestic abuse.

Reisig noted further information regarding the investigation would not be revealed at this time.

It's unclear at this time whether the district attorney's office will pursue the death penalty for Hodges, Reisig said, noting Hodges' eligibility for it is pursuant of California Penalty Code 190.3.

The children were found dead inside their West Sacramento apartment Sept. 13 after 9:30 p.m., police said.

© 2017 KXTV-TV