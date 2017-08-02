Detectives search for suspect in deadly shooting in North Highlands

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives are hoping for help from the public in locating a suspect who is believed to be the shooter who killed one person and injured another back on July 29. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives are hoping for help from the public in locating a suspect who is believed to be the shooter who killed one person and injured another back on July 29.

Detectives released a sketch of the suspect they believed shot and killed 22-year-old Isaiah Bridgett and wounded another 21-year-old man during a house party.

The shooting happened a little before 3 a.m. before sheriff’s officials received several 911 calls regarding the sounds of gunshots coming from a home along Plumber Way in North Highlands. Callers also told police the large part was likely breaking up when the gunshots were heard.

Despite partygoers telling responding officers the noises heard were simply the sounds of fireworks, two gunshot victims eventually showed up at a local hospital, according to sheriff’s investigators.

The 21-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the arm; however Bridgett suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After further investigation, detectives learned there were several fights in the street near the house part prior to the gunshots being heard.

Detectives believe there were still pictures or videos taken during the party prior to the shooting and possibly during the deadly incident which may have captured the suspect within them.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s, with short dreadlocked hair, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing anywhere between 175 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or media pertaining to the incident to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

