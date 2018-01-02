Didn't keep your 2017 resolutions? Might as well blame your city

Didn't keep your resolutions for 2017? Blame the your hometown.

Sacramento ranks 32nd on the list of best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions, according to WalletHub rankings. That puts Sacramento ahead of most cities. Residents of Stockton and Modesto, on the other hand, need to work on keeping their resolutions as the two ranked 145 and 115, respectively.

Seattle was the best place to live and keep resolutions and coming in at No. 182 was Gulfport, Miss.

Sacramento ranked 27th in the Health Resolutions category, calculated from a statistical gumbo including obesity rates, health-food stores and gyms per capita, and 25th in Relationship Resolutions, based on nightlife establishments per capita, average wedding cost and sports-fan friendliness, among other factors.

California cities' rankings:

2. San Francisco

3. San Diego

6. San Jose

8. Irvine

13. Huntington Beach

15. Los Angeles

16. Fremont

32. Sacramento

53. Oakland

55. Rancho Cucamonga

58. Garden Grove

63. Anaheim

67. Santa Clarita

78. Long Beach

79. Oceanside

80. Cape Coral

85. Santa Rosa

90. Chula Vista

95. Glendale

102. Riverside

114. Bakersfield

115. Modesto

132. Santa Ana

141. Fontana

143. Oxnard

145. Stockton

146. Fresno

150. Ontario

158. Moreno Valley

166. San Bernardino

