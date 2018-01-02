Didn't keep your 2017 resolutions? Might as well blame your city

Didn't keep your resolutions for 2017? Blame the your hometown.
Sacramento ranks 32nd on the list of best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions, according to WalletHub rankings. That puts Sacramento ahead of most cities. Residents of Stockton and Modesto, on the other hand, need to work on keeping their resolutions as the two ranked 145 and 115, respectively.
Seattle was the best place to live and keep resolutions and coming in at No. 182 was Gulfport, Miss.
Sacramento ranked 27th in the Health Resolutions category, calculated from a statistical gumbo including obesity rates, health-food stores and gyms per capita, and 25th in Relationship Resolutions, based on nightlife establishments per capita, average wedding cost and sports-fan friendliness, among other factors.
California cities' rankings:
2. San Francisco
3. San Diego
6. San Jose
8. Irvine
13. Huntington Beach
15. Los Angeles
16. Fremont
32. Sacramento
53. Oakland
55. Rancho Cucamonga
58. Garden Grove
63. Anaheim
67. Santa Clarita
78. Long Beach
79. Oceanside
80. Cape Coral
85. Santa Rosa
90. Chula Vista
95. Glendale
102. Riverside
114. Bakersfield
115. Modesto
132. Santa Ana
141. Fontana
143. Oxnard
145. Stockton
146. Fresno
150. Ontario
158. Moreno Valley
166. San Bernardino
© 2018 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs