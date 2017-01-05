Do you live in a floodplain?

Ada Fresquez, on right, with her husband Jose Fresquez, holds each others hand to cross the flood water near 67 Ave and Bethany Home Rd, where massive storm drenched the West Valley with record rainfall early Monday morning, on Sept 8, 2014. (Photo: Nick Oza/The Republic)

Sacramento is known for its rivers and is one of the most flood-prone cities in the U.S.

What you may not know is, everyone lives in a flood zone.

But all flood zones have different risks of flooding ranging from low to moderate and high.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) helps communities understand their risk of flooding by providing flood maps, also known as a Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM).

To find out if your home is located in a floodplain, click here to navigate to FEMA's flood map service center.

You can find your flood map by entering in an address, place or coordinates.

How do you read a flood map?

FEMA's website will locate your flood map where you will see areas labeled by zones. Flood maps provide a legend for reading the zones.

A high-risk area is known as a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA) and are shown on flood maps as zones beginning with the letters "A" or "V." There is at least a one-in-four chance of flooding in an SFHA during a 30-year mortgage. All home and business owners in this area are federally required to buy flood insurance.

Moderate- or low-risk areas are called Non-Special Flood Hazard Areas (NSFHA). They're labeled as zones beginning with the letters "B", "C" or "X" (or a shaded "X"). In NSFHA, the risk of flooding is reduced but not completely removed. Flood insurance isn't federally required in these areas but still recommended. These areas submit more than 20 percent of National Flood Insurance Program claims.

Some flood maps show zones labeled with the letter "D." The flood risk in these areas are undetermined and flood insurance rates reflect the uncertainty of the flood hazard.

Other terms to know:

One percent annual chance floodplain (100-year flood), also known as the base flood, is the flood that has a one percent chance of being equaled or exceeded in any given year. It's the standard used by most federal and state agencies and is used by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) as the standard for floodplain management and determine the need for flood insurance. The SFHA is the area subject to flooding by the one percent annual chance flood.

Base flood elevation (BFE) is the water surface elevation of the 1 percent annual chance flood, usually in feet.

You can learn more about buying flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov.

Copyright 2016 KXTV