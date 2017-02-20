Don Pedro Reservoir opens for first time in 20 years

Turlock Irrigation District workers made good on their promise to open the Don Pedro Reservoir on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Turlock County Sheriff's Department)

Turlock Irrigation District workers made good on their promise to open the Don Pedro Reservoir on Monday afternoon.

It's the first time the reservoir has been opened in 20 years.

The water began spilling out at 3 p.m.

Turlock Irrigation District which operates the dam says water will be released over the next four days at the least.

Officials made the decision Friday anticipating a series of storms.

The Don Pedro Lake's maintains an 830-feet-high capacity. It has been at 826 to 827 feet.

Stanislaus County Sheriffs have been going door to door warning residents in downstream communities in the Tuolumne River.

As a safety precaution, power is being de-energized along the river from La Grange to the confluence of the Tuolumne and Adan Joaquin Rivers.

No word when power will be restored.

