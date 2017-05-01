Ducklings rescue a rousing success in West Sacramento

Sacramento police and firefighters were called into action Saturday to save 11 sisters and brothers when they became stranded inside a storm drain.
Also, the sisters and brothers were ducklings.
While the rescue was cute, it proved a challenge to get the tiny ducklings out, crews said. Within the storm drain there were three separate tunnels the babies wandered into, where access was limited.
With a low-level amount of power from a water hose, firefighters were able to flush the ducklings out of the tunnels and into a waiting net, crews said.
All 11 ducklings were recovered and are doing well, according to the Yolo County Animal Services Shelter.
