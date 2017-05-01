Ducklings rescue a rousing success in West Sacramento

Sacramento firefighters and police helped with rescue of 11 ducklings stranded in a storm drain in West Sacramento. (Photo: Yolo County Animal Shelter Services)

Sacramento police and firefighters were called into action Saturday to save 11 sisters and brothers when they became stranded inside a storm drain.

Also, the sisters and brothers were ducklings.

While the rescue was cute, it proved a challenge to get the tiny ducklings out, crews said. Within the storm drain there were three separate tunnels the babies wandered into, where access was limited.

With a low-level amount of power from a water hose, firefighters were able to flush the ducklings out of the tunnels and into a waiting net, crews said.

All 11 ducklings were recovered and are doing well, according to the Yolo County Animal Services Shelter.

© 2017 KXTV-TV