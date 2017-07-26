Fair ride shut down after Ohio tragedy

The California State Fair: The rides! The livestock! Fried foods-on-a-stick! The exhibits! The California State Fair has something for everyone. (photo courtesy City of Sacramento)

The California State Fair has shut down the same ride involved in the Ohio State Fair incident as a "standard operating procedure."

The ride "Fire Ball" is made by the same manufacturer as Ohio's fair ride called "KMG." The California's fair model was made a different year versus the one that failed in Ohio on Wednesday.

"Proactive approach for the safety of our guests event though we don't know if this is the exact ride as the one that failed in Ohio," Darla Givens with the state fair said in a statement.

