Families get keys to homes through Build for Unity project.

Families are getting keys to homes through the Build for Unity project in Sacramento.

According to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, the project happened following the Paris Attacks and a way to bring together different faiths together.

Muslims who volunteered said they want to break the stereotypes and have people gain a better understanding of their religion.

"It's one of those feelings like the people who are doing this we don't consider them as Muslims really, because they are using the name of Islam," said Akram Keval, Muslim volunteer.

"Ramadan to me means bringing the community together, bringing families together, connecting people," said Menal Keval.

They raised more than $170,000 for the two homes and volunteered 10,000 hours with the families who will receive the homes Thursday night.

Several dozen people from different faith communities and individuals blessed the homes and broke fast together with dates and milk.