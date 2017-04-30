Family, friends of Aly Yeoman hold 'Hope Vigil'

Alycia Yeoman's family believes she is alive and pleads for her safe return.

Family and friends gathered in Gridley for a "Hope Vigil" for Aly Yeoman. The vigil is in "hopes of a safe return home" for the missing teen.

Many family members took the microphone, one by one, speaking to the community. Aly's aunt spoke the longest.

"We will find you. Stay strong, keep the faith, friends, neighbors please bring our baby girl home, that is all we want," she cried. "This did not happen out of thin air, someone knows something, come forward and bring this family back together. We are in pain".

Each person in attendance held candles and many wore yellow ribbons in support.

Photos of Aly hung up on board next to the table, where each family member spoke. Most of the family did not want to give interviews but Allen James, Aly's grandfather on her mother's side, had a message for his granddaughter: "We will never give up on Aly. She has been such a sweetheart since day one," he said.

Alycia "Aly" Yeoman, was last seen March 30th and didn't show up for work the next day. On April 1, farmers in Live Oak found her truck in an orchard.

Yeoman is five feet, four inches tall and weighs 115 pounds with brown/blonde hair. Yeoman also has braces, a nose ring and a small mole near her left eye. The Gridley-Biggs Police Department is working with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office to find Yeoman.

With an FBI reward, private donations, and a GoFundMe, the reward money for Aly's case has increased to $50,000. Anyone with information should call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Sutter County Sherriff's Office at (530) 822-7307.

