Family, friends remember engaged couple killed in Woodland wrong-way crash

While Colusa Police are searching for one daughter's alleged killer, a family is burying another daughter.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered at the Church of the Annunciation in Williams to bury Jessica Garcia, 19, and her fiance Kristian Paiz, 23.

On Sunday, January 7 around 12:30 a.m., the couple was driving back from eating at Denny's in Woodland when they were hit on I-5 by a driver going the wrong way. Jessica, Kristian, and three of their friends were all killed. The driver also died.

The following day, Jessica's older sister Karen went missing.

A day after Karen was reported missing to police, ABC10 spoke with 22-year-old Salvador Garcia, the father of Karen's 2-year-old child. He said they had recently broke up amicably and were co-parenting.

On Sunday, Karen's body and car was found in the Marshall's parking lot in Woodland. A few hours after the discovery, police announced that Salvador was the murder suspect and on the run.

The towns of Williams and Community have held multiple vigils and fundraiser to mourn the six lives lost within a week.

At Jessica and Kristian's funeral on Tuesday, family members from both sides spoke. Ana Garcia, Jessica and Karen's oldest sister, gave a heartfelt speech and shared memories that brought the room to tears.

At the request of the family, the funeral mass was held entirely in Spanish.

"From the bottom of my heart, I give my thanks to you for all your support," said Ana. "All of this is very painful.

Friends say Jessica and Kristian were supposed to get married this year.

"I feel you're very happy especially because you're by the side of the person who loves you most," said Ana. "I still remember when Jessica and Karen would cover cake all over our face on our birthday. I still remember when [Jessica] would come and hug me so hard that my bones would crack."

On Wednesday, the community will gather again for another funeral for the other 3 victims in the car crash: Raquel Lopez Valencia, 21, Yaneth Lopez Cambron, 19, and her husband Cristhian Lopez Cambron, 25.

On Monday, Granzella's, the restaurant where Karen worked with her mother, will be holding another fundraiser to help raise money for Karen's funeral.

