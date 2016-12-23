Family that lost everything in fire finds community support

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

A Woodland family lost their two pets, home and Christmas presents in a December 23 fire.

The fire happened along Antoinette Way, according to the Woodland Fire Department.

April Combes, 44, had lived in the home with her family for the past seven years.

“Banged on the door and yelled fire and started putting the grandkids out the window," Combes said.

Since then, members of the community have donated clothes, blankets, gift cards, and presents.

Jason Squires is collecting donations for the family at his local business, Musictown Studios.

“When I saw people wanting to donate, we jumped at the opportunity to be a part of it," Squires said.

The family is requesting gift cards to Walmart and Target or donations to their Go Fund Me, since they have received an outpouring of gifts from the community.

