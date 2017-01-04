Fatal hit and run has police searching for suspect

A fatal hit and run in Del Paso Heights has Sacramento police officers asking for the public’s assistance as they track down the suspect. (Photo: Sacramento Police Department)

A fatal hit and run in Del Paso Heights has Sacramento police officers asking for the public’s assistance as they track down the suspect.

The hit-and-run happened just before 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, police said, near the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard and Alamos Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene where they found a man in the roadway. Rescue crews would later pronounce the man dead at the scene.

Investigators have identified a white Chevrolet pickup truck as the car that struck the man, police said. Officers believe the truck to be a model between the years of 1999 and 2002. The truck has dark-colored aftermarket rims and a polished outer lip and darker colored rocker panels.

The truck is believed to likely have front-end damage including a missing headlight.

Based upon evidence found at the scene, investigators believe that the victim was in the roadway at the time of the collision.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators are asking those with any information to contact the Sacramento Police Department via the Hit-and-Run Tip line at 916-808-6030, dispatch center at 916-264-5471.

