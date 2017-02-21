Father arrested in connection with 2015 death of Baby Justice

Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday 31-year-old Woodland man Frank Rees was arrested in connection with the death of his son Justice Rees. (Photo: ABC10)

The father of a baby who was found dead in 2015 has been arrested in connection with the 19-day-old boy’s death.

Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday 31-year-old Woodland man Frank Rees was arrested in connection with the death of his son Justice Rees.

Baby Justice was determined to have died from environmental exposure due to neglect on February 23, 2015, according to the district attorney’s office.

District Attorney Jeff Reisig will discuss the charges filed against Rees arising from the death of the infant.

A Yolo County jury convicted Justice’s mother, Samantha Green, of murder in September of 2016 for her principal role in the baby’s death.

The briefing will take place at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

