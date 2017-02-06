FBI joins search for missing Yolo County teens

Yolo County teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore went missing 25 days apart from one another, beginning in October, FBI officials said. (Photo: Yolo County Sheriff's Department)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined in the search for two missing Woodland teens who disappeared with little evidence of where they went or with whom.

The two friends, Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore, were attending Cesar Chavez Community School when they unexpectedly vanished 25 days apart.

"Someone knows where Enrique and Elijah are or has other information that will help us find them," said Special Agent in Charge Monica M. Miller of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. "The families of these two young men desperately want to know where their sons are and we all are doing everything we can to return these boys to their homes."

Rios, a 17-year-old from Esparto, was reported missing by his mother Oct. 19 by his mother. He had last been seen in his family home that night around 9 p.m. By the next morning, Rios was not home, FBI officials said.

Moore, also 17, from Woodland, was reported missing Nov. 6 by his mother.

Moore's mother noted her son had gone to school on Nov. 4 and even cashed a check at California Check Cashing later that day. It was the last time she remembers seeing the teen.

Rios' disappearance was originally investigated as a possible runaway by Yolo County Sheriff's Department, due to the lack of any evidence that suggested foul play. On the day he went missing, Rios was last seen wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, yellow shirt, khaki pants and tan work boots. He was also carrying a green backpack.

According to the Associated Press, Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini says investigators served multiple search warrants. He says they learned that the cases are connected and both are suspicious in nature.

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for the return of both teens -- $5,000 for the return of each.

