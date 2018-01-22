Fighting hunger: Sierra College opens campus food pantry

Inside the Sierra College Food Pantry (Photo: KXTV)

ROCKLIN - For many people in college, the phrase “starving student” can hit close to home.

Now, students at Sierra College in Rocklin are trying to make sure no one on campus has to go hungry.

The students have opened a food pantry in the Campus Life Office. The pantry is stocked with canned goods, soups, cereal, peanut butter, snacks and even hygiene products. For parents, there are diapers and formula available.

Any student can stop by and get some food for free, all they need is their student I.D. Each item is priced in points, and students get up to 16 points worth of groceries each week.

The pantry is accepting donations. In Rocklin, you can donate at the Campus Life Office, in J-7. At the Nevada County Campus, donations can be dropped off at N1-208 or N1-112.

Suggested donations:

Ready to Eat Soups (w/pop-tops)

Pasta/Noodles/Rice/Spaghetti

Spaghetti Sauce

Boxed Potatoes & Gravy

Crackers

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Granola/Protein Bars

Fruit/Vegetable Juices (cans, boxes, etc.)

Cereal/Instant Oatmeal

Canned Fruit/Vegetables/Beans

Cup-O-Noodles

Individual Nuts & Trail Mix

Food Gift Cards

Travel Size Hygiene Items: toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo

