First human exposed to West Nile virus reported in Sacramento County

A field sample of mosquitoes that could carry West Nile Virus. (Photo: Getty Images, 2007 Getty Images)

A Sacramento woman is recovering from the first contracted human case of West Nile virus to be reported in the county in 2017.

The woman, in her 50s, joins 41 human cases confirmed throughout California to date, according to Sacramento County Division of Public Health and the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District.

The virus is neuro-invasive, symptoms of which can include; headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, and paralysis.

“This first case, along with other indicators, is a reminder to us all that mosquito season is here and it is very important for people to protect themselves when outdoors,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County Public Health Officer. “West Nile virus is very serious especially for the elderly, the very young and the chronically ill.”

Public health officials warn that West Nile virus activity continues to be intense and widespread throughout Sacramento County as many dead birds and mosquito samples have tested positive for the disease.

“As we continue through summer, the risk of contracting West Nile Virus is greater” said Gary Goodman, District Manager. “More than ever, it’s imperative for everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites by always wearing an effective mosquito repellent,” he added.

The 2017 West Nile virus reported exposure activity includes one human, 49 dead birds and 79 mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus to date, according to public health.

