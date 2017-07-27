Flamingos hatch at Sacramento Zoo for first time in nearly 20 years

Visitors can catch a glimpse of the chicks daily at 10:30 a.m. at the Dr. Murray E. Fowler Veterinary Hospital. (Photo: Courtesy Sacramento Zoo, SACRAMENTO ZOO 2015)

It’s been nearly 20 years since the Sacramento Zoo was able to announce the birth of a baby flamingo, but Thursday they announced the hatch of five.

The eggs hatched sometime between June 28 and July 18, bringing the total number of hatched flamingos to 33 since the zoo opened 90 years ago. One of the original eight flamingos that arrived in 1966 still resides on the zoo’s lake.

The five American flamingo chicks were hatched from eggs collected from the zoo’s flock of 36 adults and artificially incubated.

The chicks are being hand-reared behind the scenes by zoo veterinarians and animal care teams with around-the-clock care, including regular feedings, health checks, growth monitoring and exercise.

Once the chicks are large enough to take care of themselves, they will be introduced to the flock and live on the zoo’s lake.

To learn more about the flamingos, check out the zoo’s website, or take a trip to the zoo to see them in person!

