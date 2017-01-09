For first time since 2006, state officials open water gates along Sacramento River

Video of Sacramento River flowing through the weir before the gates opened on Monday, January 9, 2016. (Photo: Sacramento Fire Dept.)

Rising Sacramento River levels have prompted state officials to open, for the first time in more than a decade, the weir located four miles upstream of the Tower Bridge.

The Sacramento Weir is a barrier that protects the City of Sacramento from excessive flood stages, according to the California Department of Water Resources. It has 48 gates that move Sacramento and American River floodwaters west to the Yolo Bypass.

Yolo Bypass weir on Sacramento River above confluence, about to be opened. pic.twitter.com/LR4wjnEC5J — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 9, 2017

The Sacramento Fire Department tweeted this video of water rushing through the Sacramento Weir before the gates were opened.

Officials said the weir gates are opened when the Sacramento River levels at I Street reach 29.87 feet and rising. The are was forecasted to reach 30 feet on Monday afternoon.

