KXTV
Close

Four people shot at Sacramento house party

Staff , KXTV 9:59 AM. PDT August 13, 2017

As many as four people were shot in Sacramento’s Oak Park early Sunday morning.

The victims were at a residential social gathering when multiple shots were fired from a inside car, police said.

The victims all received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

No arrests have been made and the suspects have not been located, police said.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories