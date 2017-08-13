Four people shot at Sacramento house party

As many as four people were shot in Sacramento’s Oak Park early Sunday morning.
The victims were at a residential social gathering when multiple shots were fired from a inside car, police said.
The victims all received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.
No arrests have been made and the suspects have not been located, police said.
