French train heroes to play themselves in Clint Eastwood film

US ambassador to France Jane Hartley (3rd L) Off-duty US servicemen Alek Skarlatos (2nd L) Anthony Sadler (3rd R) and Spencer Stone (2nd R) and others pose for a picture as they arrive on August 24, 2015 for a reception at the Elysee Palace in Paris, to be awarded with France's top Legion d'Honneur medal in recognition of their bravery after they overpowered the train attacker.

The trio of men from the Sacramento area who helped stop a terror attack on a French train will soon debut their acting skills on the big screen.

The three men, Anthony Sadler, Oregon National Guardsman, Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class, Spencer Stone, became local and global heroes in 2015 when they subdued a man who open fired on a train from Amsterdam to Paris, saving the lives of the 500 passengers onboard.

Stone was stabbed multiple times with a box cutter by the terror suspect until Skarlatos was able to pin the suspect to the ground. Stone was also stabbed by a man later that year during a bar fight in Sacramento.

After their actions in the terror attack, the three were awarded France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honor.

Now, the three will play themselves in Clint Eastwood's "The 15:17 to Paris", a film telling the real life story of the brave men's act. According to Warner Bros., the movie will follow the lives of the three friends from the struggles of childhood to the events leading up to the attack.

The heroes will star alongside Jenna Fischer (“Hall Pass,” TV’s “The Office”); Judy Greer (“War for the Planet of the Apes”); and Ray Corasani (TV’s upcoming “The Long Road Home”).

