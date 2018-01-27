Front Street Animal Shelter holding free dog adoptions!

(Photo: Front Street Animal Shelter)

Have you been thinking about getting a new fur-ever friend? If so, now is the perfect time.

The Front Street Animal Shelter is holding free dog adoptions until Sunday.

The adoptions are to help create more space in the shelter, which is very full.

If you are interested, visit the shelter at 2127 Front Street. They are open from Noon until 5 p.m.

A long line formed at the shelter Saturday as people eagerly waited to find their new furry family members.

The free adoption, pending application and counseling, includes spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, micro chip, and more!

For more information, call (916) 808-7387.

© 2018 KXTV-TV