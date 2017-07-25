Front Street will soon let you adopt a dog for a day

Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter will soon launch a new program that will allow people to adopt a dog for a day.
The "Adopt a Dog for a Day" program was announced Tuesday on the People of Sacramento Instagram account.
Bobby Mann, the Director of Communications for Front Street, told ABC10 that they plan to start it off as as a pilot program. The hope is that they will officially start in the next few weeks.
In the meantime, Mann said they already have a wait-list of people who want to participate.
#ThePetsOfSacramento: Today I have the honor to have a friend from @frontstreetanimals shelter following me around all day as part of their newest program "Adopt A Dog For A Day"! _ Maybe you're looking for a new pup or just want to give some love to a local shelter dog! This new program with Front Street Animal Shelter will hopefully get animals adopted & find their forever home. _ Keep up with this dogs day on my Instastory! He is up for adoption! 😍🐶 _ #TPOS #TPOSTODAY #ThePeopleOfSacramento #Puppies #visitsacramento #916 #FrontStreet #ShelterDogs #AdoptDontShop
