KXTV
Front Street will soon let you adopt a dog for a day

Liz Kreutz, KXTV 4:22 PM. PDT July 25, 2017

Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter will soon launch a new program that will allow people to adopt a dog for a day.

The "Adopt a Dog for a Day" program was announced Tuesday on the People of Sacramento Instagram account.

Bobby Mann, the Director of Communications for Front Street, told ABC10 that they plan to start it off as as a pilot program. The hope is that they will officially start in the next few weeks.

In the meantime, Mann said they already have a wait-list of people who want to participate.
 

