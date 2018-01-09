"Golden 1 Center is a must-play for artists" | Pollstar ranks G1C in top 15 for U.S. venues

The UFC announced one of their fights will be at the Golden 1 Center Dec. 17. (Photo: Golden 1 Center)

The Golden 1 Center is apparently the place for concerts, both as a viewer and a performer.

According to Pollstar, an entertainment industry publication covering touring, events and venues, it turns out, Golden 1 Center hosted half of the world’s biggest tours since opening in October 2016.

In Pollstar’s final tallies for 2017, Golden 1 Center sold over 470,000 tickets for major concerts and shows, earning the venue the 14th spot for U.S. arenas and 34th in the world.

The list of twenty shows includes iconic performers — Paul McCartney and Guns N’Roses — pop's hottest acts — Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga — and country legends — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“The world’s biggest acts have a new stage to call home,” Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in a press release. “Golden 1 Center is a must-play for artists of every genre, creating an epicenter of entertainment for the city of Sacramento and Northern California.”

© 2018 KXTV-TV