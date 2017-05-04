Gov. Jerry Brown calls new GOP healthcare plan 'cruel and ill-conceived'

Gov. Jerry Brown (Photo: AP)

Another attempt to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act is being taken up on the House Floor, and Gov. Jerry Brown of California is criticizing the last-minute deal by Republicans.

As member of Congress conducted their floor debate, Gov. Brown issued a statement saying the new healthcare deal, called the American Health Care Act or AHCA, is "cruel and ill-conceived."

...rushed to a vote with no fiscal analysis, (AHCA) will hurt American families and it's bad for California. Millions will lose coverage, those with pre-existing conditions will be abandoned and costs will skyrocket.

The new deal was struck among GOP House leaders Wednesday night. The bill doesn't repeal all parts of the ACA of 2010 but it would kill major elements, including the requirement that most Americans purchase health insurance.

In his statement, Brown called out California Republicans. “Just look at the districts of Representatives David Valadao (R-Hanford), Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and Steve Knight (R-Lancaster) where 111,000, 109,000 and 76,000 Californians, respectively, are at risk of losing coverage because of this legislation," he said. “The fig leaf amendments tacked on in the eleventh hour don't change this massive assault on so many decent and hard-working people. Our California congressional delegation should vote no on this abomination.”

WATCH THE VOTE:

