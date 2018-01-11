KXTV
Grab a free treat and maybe win free ice cream for a year

January 11, 2018

I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ICE CREAM! 

Especially when it is free ice cream for a whole year. 

To celebrate the opening of their Downtown Commons location, Häagen-Dazs is rewarding the first 500 guests who stop by on Saturday, Jan. 13, with a free scoop of ice cream.

The store, located at 615 David J. Stern Walk, Suite 110, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The ice cream shop opened last November, one of the first to open in the DOCO area.

Those 500 guests will also be entered for a chance to win free ice cream for one year. There will also be 1,000 coupons for $1 off an frozen dessert. 

