Grab a free treat and maybe win free ice cream for a year

I scream, you scream, we all scream for FREE ICE CREAM!
Especially when it is free ice cream for a whole year.
To celebrate the opening of their Downtown Commons location, Häagen-Dazs is rewarding the first 500 guests who stop by on Saturday, Jan. 13, with a free scoop of ice cream.
Get ready... @HaagenDazs_US is celebrating their new DOCO location with FREE ICE CREAM!— Downtown Commons (@docosacramento) January 10, 2018
The first 500 guests to stop by Saturday, Jan. 13 will receive a free scoop & the chance to win free ice cream for a year 🍦 pic.twitter.com/cjAFS36mrq
The store, located at 615 David J. Stern Walk, Suite 110, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The ice cream shop opened last November, one of the first to open in the DOCO area.
Those 500 guests will also be entered for a chance to win free ice cream for one year. There will also be 1,000 coupons for $1 off an frozen dessert.
