Gunman on the loose following shooting outside downtown liquor store, police say

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:07 PM. PDT June 24, 2017

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a gunman in Downtown Sacramento following a Saturday morning shooting outside of Rodney's Liquor store in downtown, officials say.

According to the police department, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of J St.

Police have blocked off several streets in downtown near J and K streets as they continue to search for the suspect. 

The victim is in serious condition, according to police, but is expected to survive. 

