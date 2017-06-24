Gunman on the loose following shooting outside downtown liquor store, police say

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a gunman in Downtown Sacramento following a Saturday morning shooting outside of Rodney's Liquor store in downtown, officials say.

According to the police department, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of J St.

SPD is working a shooting at 1000 blk of J St. Unk on vict injuries, susp outstanding. Plz avoid area, traffic impacted on J St. pic.twitter.com/pklXPEYiOp — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 24, 2017

Police have blocked off several streets in downtown near J and K streets as they continue to search for the suspect.

The victim is in serious condition, according to police, but is expected to survive.

