MOUNT POCONO, PA - JULY 30: TV personality and chef Guy Fieri prepares a meal at his restaurant Guy Fieri's Mt. Pocono Kitchen during the Guy Fieri Meet & Greet held at Mount Airy Casino Resort on July 30, 2016 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort) (Photo: Paul Zimmerman, 2016 Getty Images)

As Guy Fieri celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, Jan. 22, we wanted to take a look back at the restaurants he's visited in our area throughout the years.

Fieri is famously known as an American restaurateur and television personality, and host of the Food Network's notable television series, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The show, which premiered on the Food Network in 2007, sees Fieri traveling the world, finding hidden food gems at diners, drive-ins, and dive bars.

Sacramento and Stockton made appearances on a few episodes.

Sacramento restaurants:

Squeeze Inn

Squeeze Inn was the first Sacramento restaurant featured in season one of the show on June 11, 2007. The downtown restaurant is famous for their cheese skirts covering burgers; and during the episode Fieri even dubbed it the "Squeeze with cheese."

Jamie’s Bar & Grille

Season six saw the Sacramento staple Jamie’s Bar & Grille, located on Broadway, make an appearance during the Funky Joints segment. The Garlic Steak Sandwich is just one of their special dishes.

Café Rolle

Café Rolle, located on H Street in East Sacramento, made an appearance in April 2009. It's a French restaurant with famous plates like the Chicken Pate and Goat Cheese Sandwich.

The Golden Bear

In the first episode of season 11, Fieri popped up at The Golden Bear, located on K Street in Sacramento. According to the Food Network, during Fieri's visit, he called The Sausage and 'Slaw pizza with homemade sausage and smoked slaw "out of control".

Gatsby’s Diner

Before Gatsby’s Diner closed, Fieri featured the restaurant in season 11. Meat lovers, including Fieri, enjoyed this location for its beef sliders and beef rouladen on the menu.

Dad’s Kitchen

The last Sacramento restaurant featured in the show was Dad’s Kitchen in 2011. The restaurant is located on Freeport Boulevard and has a menu centered around burgers, sandwiches, soups and salads.

Stockton restaurant:

Green Papaya Food Truck

This was one of the first food trucks Fieri checked out during the tenured show. According to the Food Network, Fieri declared one of the special dishes, Kao Piek, one of the top three Asian soups he’s ever tried.

