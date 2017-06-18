Hate crime discovered at Sacramento church

Sacramento police are investigating a hate crime at the St. Francis of Assisi Church after the discovery of what appeared to be swastikas spray painted on the side of the building.

Officers responded to the church just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday where they located the swastikas spray painted on the face of the building. Investigators believe the vandalism happened the day prior to the discovery.

No arrests have yet been made.

