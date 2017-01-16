Monday’s can be tough, but one man in Antelope is working hard to put smile on people’s faces.

Some call him the boombox biker but he goes by Stan Guralyuk.

“I built this because I was bored,” Guralyuk said.

The local legend cruises the neighborhood spreading a joyous Russian beat.

If you take a look at his sweet ride, it’s not your average beach cruiser.

Guralyuk has a sound system from a car mounted on the handle bars. A small engine powers the bike and a battery on the back controls the music.

“I do it just to make people smile,” he said.

The boombox biker loves to have his picture taken. He is out every day, so if you see him, stop him and say hello.

Feel free to dance with him as well.

