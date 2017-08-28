Heat wave could break 102-year-old area record

It’s looking like dangerous heat in the Valley today as well as the lower Foothills.
Valley temps will range between 105-110 degrees today, with the potential to break many records.
The National Weather Service predicts Monday's heat wave could break a Sacramento record set on this day in 1915 when temperatures reached 105 degrees.
Record heat likely today across interior #NorCal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/SJVChtMizr— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 28, 2017
This kind of heat is a danger to your health. Kids, seniors, and pets are especially at risk. The best way to avoid health impacts is to not be outside during the hottest times between 2-6 p.m. if you can.
Temps will cool a bit tomorrow, but valley locations should still top 100 degrees Tuesday through the rest of the week.
