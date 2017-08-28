Heat wave could break 102-year-old area record

It’s looking like dangerous heat in the Valley today as well as the lower Foothills. (Photo: ABC10)

Valley temps will range between 105-110 degrees today, with the potential to break many records.

The National Weather Service predicts Monday's heat wave could break a Sacramento record set on this day in 1915 when temperatures reached 105 degrees.

This kind of heat is a danger to your health. Kids, seniors, and pets are especially at risk. The best way to avoid health impacts is to not be outside during the hottest times between 2-6 p.m. if you can.

Temps will cool a bit tomorrow, but valley locations should still top 100 degrees Tuesday through the rest of the week.

